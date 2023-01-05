Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 350.0% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $232.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.22.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.49. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $166.49 and a twelve month high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 54.35% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total transaction of $1,088,475.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,501.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tractor Supply news, Director Mark J. Weikel sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $1,242,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,957.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 4,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.19, for a total value of $1,088,475.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,501.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,999 shares of company stock worth $5,418,261. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

