TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $6.45. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 23,254 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $4.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.86% and a negative return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.90 million. Equities analysts expect that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,060,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,012 shares of company stock valued at $282,850 in the last 90 days. 20.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.