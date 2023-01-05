TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.74

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as high as $6.45. TransAct Technologies shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 23,254 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Saturday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 24,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.65 per share, with a total value of $90,885.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,060,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,872,471.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,012 shares of company stock valued at $282,850 in the last 90 days. 20.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 148,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 39,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 402,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.91% of the company’s stock.
TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.
