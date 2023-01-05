Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This is an increase from Transcontinental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.
Transcontinental Price Performance
Transcontinental has a 52 week low of C$23.27 and a 52 week high of C$31.95.
Transcontinental Company Profile
