Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Trading Down 3%

Transphorm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 23,345 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 20,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Transphorm from $6.00 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Transphorm Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $293.41 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Transphorm

Transphorm ( OTCMKTS:TGAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transphorm had a negative return on equity of 52.72% and a negative net margin of 111.73%. The company had revenue of $3.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Transphorm, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Transphorm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,784,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter valued at about $4,765,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Transphorm during the first quarter worth about $4,307,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Transphorm during the second quarter worth about $778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc, a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages.

Further Reading

