Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Up 4.7%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08. 6,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 189,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Institutional Trading of Transportadora de Gas del Sur

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 99,142 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,631 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.