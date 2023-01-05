Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Up 4.7%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.08 and last traded at $12.08. 6,062 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 189,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.
The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, production, and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications.
