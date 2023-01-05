Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Trevena Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.25). The business had revenue of ($0.44) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trevena will post -8.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Trevena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Trevena during the second quarter worth approximately $808,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Trevena by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 685,800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Trevena by 10,526.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 201,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter valued at about $25,000.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading

