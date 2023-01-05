Tribe Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.06 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Tribe has a total market cap of $92.87 million and $1.06 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tribe token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tribe has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tribe

Tribe launched on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

