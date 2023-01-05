Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $38.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a 12 month low of $14.29 and a 12 month high of $38.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of -103.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.47.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.10. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 298,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 172,253 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 102,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

