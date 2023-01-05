Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 60,394 shares.The stock last traded at $13.91 and had previously closed at $14.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Triple Flag Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Down 1.8 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.49.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Triple Flag Precious Metals ( NYSE:TFPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFPM. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $37,183,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $8,426,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $6,136,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $3,046,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

About Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

