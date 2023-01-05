TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Shares Down 15.4%

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Rating) shares fell 15.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 50,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 37,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Down 15.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The company has a market cap of C$5.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TRU Precious Metals Corp. focuses on gold exploration activities in Central Newfoundland, Canada. Its flagship property is the Golden Rose project covering an area of 236 square kilometers located in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRU Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRU Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.