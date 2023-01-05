True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.94

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.94 and traded as high as C$6.04. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$5.99, with a volume of 511,406 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TNT.UN shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.11. The company has a market cap of C$550.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.29%.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

