TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ) Shares Up 0.3%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.71. Approximately 268 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF (BATS:JANZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (January) ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

