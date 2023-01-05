Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 12,790.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,959,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,944,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $85,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $906,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,333 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,627,000 after acquiring an additional 326,545 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after acquiring an additional 268,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

TFC opened at $44.85 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point decreased their target price on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

