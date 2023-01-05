TTP Investments Inc. Makes New $216,000 Investment in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GAIN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the first quarter worth $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 155,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $39,180.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 141,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,422.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.77. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $429.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 66.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GAIN shares. B. Riley started coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gladstone Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Gladstone Investment Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

