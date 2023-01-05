Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.09. 1,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,150,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tuya by 5.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 69,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Tuya by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56,172 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tuya by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,144,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,149,000 after purchasing an additional 240,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tuya by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tuya in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

