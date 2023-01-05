Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.08 and last traded at $2.09. 1,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,150,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. The company had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
