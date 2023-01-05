Two Harbors Investment Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:TWO)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 21,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,633% compared to the typical daily volume of 804 call options.

Two Harbors Investment Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $15.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Two Harbors Investment has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Two Harbors Investment Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.23%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TWO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $5.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 54,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

