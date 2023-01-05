UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €72.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €72.50 ($77.13) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €81.00 ($86.17) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Brenntag in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($104.26) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($95.74) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €99.00 ($105.32) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Brenntag Stock Up 0.6 %

Brenntag stock opened at €63.98 ($68.06) on Monday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($45.81) and a one year high of €56.25 ($59.84). The business’s fifty day moving average is €61.99 and its 200 day moving average is €63.57.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

