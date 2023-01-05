UBS Group Downgrades Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) to Neutral

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.75. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRVI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.