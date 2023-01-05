UBS Group Reiterates GBX 99 Price Target for TUI (LON:TUI)

TUI (LON:TUI – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 99 ($1.19) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 32.67% from the company’s previous close.

TUI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on TUI from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 100 ($1.20) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.51) target price on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 133 ($1.60).

TUI Price Performance

TUI stock opened at GBX 147.03 ($1.77) on Thursday. TUI has a 52-week low of GBX 101.45 ($1.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 297.50 ($3.58). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 140.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 135.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,572.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners.

