Udine Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 19,726,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,501 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,871,000 after acquiring an additional 45,274 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,837,000 after acquiring an additional 30,508 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after acquiring an additional 235,373 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Pietrzak bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FS KKR Capital Stock Up 2.5 %

FSK has been the subject of several research reports. Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

FSK stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $23.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 10.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 338.89%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

