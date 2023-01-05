Udine Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 821,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,571,000 after acquiring an additional 15,647 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $352.51 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $439.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $358.46 and a 200-day moving average of $358.48.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

