Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $2.11 Million in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 41,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 149,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 290,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after buying an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 92,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $66.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $81.20.

