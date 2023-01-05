Udine Wealth Management Inc. Invests $336,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $185.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $229.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.37.

