Udine Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 223,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,925,000. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF comprises about 7.6% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 80,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS JPIB opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52.

