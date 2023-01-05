Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes $4.19 Million Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 175,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,188,000. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34.

