Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 24,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PML. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $133,000.

Shares of NYSE PML opened at $9.05 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

