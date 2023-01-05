Udine Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 33,039 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 246,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,369 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $24,420,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $172.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

