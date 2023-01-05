UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) PT Raised to $225.00 at Robert W. Baird

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNF. TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th.

UniFirst Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of UNF stock opened at $198.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.62. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $154.72 and a 52-week high of $207.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $516.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,648,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Shane O’connor sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $221,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,901 shares in the company, valued at $702,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $282,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,978 shares of company stock worth $536,040. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

