Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Decreased by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $209.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $128.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.58.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

