United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,372 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $128,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $28,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,762.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total transaction of $77,885.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,390 shares of company stock worth $41,890,815 over the last three months. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $272.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.