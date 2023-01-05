UNUS SED LEO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.26 Million (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $3.36 billion and approximately $2.26 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00020902 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $74.71 or 0.00443060 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000836 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00018591 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 953,954,130 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.4821324 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $2,450,425.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

