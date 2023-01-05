US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading 0.6% Higher

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) traded up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 24,629 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 111,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.84 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of £2.82 million and a PE ratio of 9.44.

US Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is a positive change from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. US Solar Fund’s payout ratio is currently 61.33%.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

