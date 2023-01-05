USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $959.85 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.42. 53,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,090. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $102.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.89.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 392,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. 52.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

