USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00 million-$995.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.43 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$3.30 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.42. 51,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $102.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $233.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.70 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

