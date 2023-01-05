USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.65-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $995.00 million-$995.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $974.43 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.35-$3.30 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently commented on USNA. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of USNA stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.42. 51,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,276. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $102.19.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 1,474 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $79,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,457.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 9.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 6.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USANA Health Sciences (USNA)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.