Vai 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18,457.32 (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Vai has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00005782 BTC on major exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $56.00 million and $18,457.32 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s genesis date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

