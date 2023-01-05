Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Fractal Investments LLC

Fractal Investments LLC grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VALE. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 1,067.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,658,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317,970 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Vale by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 144,894,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,896,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vale by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,509,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,651 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its position in shares of Vale by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 20,677,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,512,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Vale by 1,246.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 2,664,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VALE opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.19. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $21.29.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0474 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 2.33%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.35.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

