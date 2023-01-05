Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

VLO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE VLO traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.29. The company had a trading volume of 28,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $46.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $75.04 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valero Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.