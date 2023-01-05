Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Trading Up 4.5%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Rating) was up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 80,890 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 44,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm has a market cap of C$7.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

Vanadiumcorp Resource Company Profile

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

