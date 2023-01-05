Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 433,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $58,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.30. 28,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,554. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.65.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

