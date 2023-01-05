Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 38,083 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 389,227 shares.The stock last traded at $85.22 and had previously closed at $86.41.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.19.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7,857.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

