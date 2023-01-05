Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Pariax LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $40.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

