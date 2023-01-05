Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Acquired by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT stock opened at $248.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.24. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.12 and a fifty-two week high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

