Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 2.3% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $173.36. 1,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,010. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $159.02 and a twelve month high of $221.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average of $178.21.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

