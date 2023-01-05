Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.4% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $205.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $253.41.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

