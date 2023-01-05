Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.1% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 228,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,760,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $114.80.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

