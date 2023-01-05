Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Providence First Trust Co’s 9th Largest Position

Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $192.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.66.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.