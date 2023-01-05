Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock opened at $192.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.66.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

