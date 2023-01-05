Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Down to $31.35

Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $31.35, but opened at $30.22. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.09.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $4,155,044.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,745,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,783,038.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ventyx Biosciences news, insider Christopher W. Krueger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $1,450,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 302,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,781,094.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nsv Partners Iii Lp sold 143,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $4,155,044.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,745,365 shares in the company, valued at $485,783,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,173,293 shares of company stock valued at $35,610,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

