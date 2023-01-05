Venus USDC (vUSDC) Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for $0.0218 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.95 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02178528 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,325,201.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

