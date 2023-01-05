Verasity (VRA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $23.07 million and $1.99 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Verasity has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005991 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001059 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00011495 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

